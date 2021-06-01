Global Molecular Quality Controls Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Quality Controls - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Quality Controls estimated at US$155.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Independent Controls, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$170.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instrument-Specific Controls segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Molecular Quality Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Helena Biosciences Europe
  • Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.
  • Microbiologics, Inc.
  • Qnostics
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.
  • SERO AS
  • Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • ZeptoMetrix Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 33

