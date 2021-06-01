Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Real-time insights with the help of drug discovery informatics is a key factor driving the global drug discovery informatics industry, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (In-house, Outsourced), By Modality (Cloud-based Systems, In-campus Platform), By Application (Data Sequencing, Molecular Docking, Identification and Validation Informatics, Target Data Analysis, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The rising shift of healthcare organizations towards data-driven technologies is expected to aid growth of the global drug discovery informatics market

The Drug Discovery Informatics Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Drug Discovery Informatics Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drug-discovery-informatics-market-101414





List of Major Companies Covered in The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Are:

PerkinElmer Inc.

Charles River

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Accenture

Amazon Web Services

Schrödinger LLC.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Accenture

CORE INFORMATICS

Informatics Matters Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

As per the report, the increasing advancements in the drug discovery informatics by key players to maintain scientific research workflows and to offer an efficient platform to access desirable data is expected to boost the drug discovery informatics market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, Accenture, one of the giants in the software industry, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Merck & Co., Inc., announced the launch of new cloud-based drug discovery informatics platform to improve productivity and efficiency in drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry.

The report sheds light on the latest advancements and developments in the global drug discovery informatics market. The report offers key insights and shares relevant statistics to help companies expand their business and benefit perpetually.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Drug Discovery Informatics Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/drug-discovery-informatics-market-101414





Launch Of Version 10 Of D360m By Certara® Will Enable Growth

Certara®, the global leader in model-informed drug development and regulatory science, announced the launch of version 10 of D360™, a data informatics platform for discovery scientists. D360 self-service data access, integration and visualization solution will be used for query diverse cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources to make informed go/no go research decisions. The launch of D360™ is expected to accelerate the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market owing to its technology which enables researchers to cut dramatically the time required to access and analyze data and gain new insights.

Furthermore, the rising shift from conventional methods to data-driven technologies by pharmaceutical companies is expected to enable the growth of the global drug discovery informatics industry. In addition, benefits provided by drug delivery informatics solutions such as data organization, improved recording & retrieval of the drug discovery process and real-time insights, which helps in the decision-making process. This factor is expected to fuel demand for drug discovery informatics, which, in, turn will propel growth of the global drug discovery informatics market.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Quick Buy - Drug Discovery Informatics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101414





Regional Overview:

Rising Emphasis On Data-Driven Solutions Will Boost Growth In North America

Geographically, the global drug discovery informatics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the drug discovery informatics industry in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising emphasis by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the utilization of data-driven solutions. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region will also enable growth in North America.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced solutions with data visualization, data analytics, integrated workflows and better user interface. The Middle East & Africa is expected to register on a considerable rate in the global drug discovery informatics industry owing to comparatively lower research and development expenditure. In addition, lack of infrastructure in the Middle East & Africa will further restrict the growth of the drug discovery informatics market in the region.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drug-discovery-informatics-market-101414





Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation

By Service Type

• In-house

• Outsourced

By Modality

• Cloud-based Systems

• In-campus Platform

By Application

• Data Sequencing

• Molecular Docking

• Identification and Validation Informatics

• Target Data Analysis

• Others

By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Biotechnology Companies

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Nd Yag Lasers, Diode Lasers), Technology (Photodisruption, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty, Photocoagulation), Application (Cataract Treatment, Glaucoma Treatment, Refractive Errors Treatment), End-User (Ophthalmic Laser Centers,Hospitals ) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Trauma Implants Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Metal Plates & Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails & Rods, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™