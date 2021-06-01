Global Mechanical Control Cables Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Control Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Control Cables estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Push-Pull, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull-Pull segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):
- AeroControlex
- Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.
- Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.
- Cablecraft Motion Controls
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Drallim Industries Limited
- Elliott Manufacturing
- Escadean Ltd.
- Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc.
- Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.
- Kuster Holding GmbH
- Lexco Cable Mfg.
- Loos & Co. Inc.
- Orscheln Products
- Ringspann GmbH
- Sila Group
- Triumph Group
- Tyler Madison, Inc.
- VPS Control Systems, Inc.
- Wescon Controls
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 35
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l25p91