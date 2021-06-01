Lands’ End Celebrates Pride with Rainbow Capsule Collection and Point Foundation Partnership

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, announced its latest efforts to continue to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.



Lands’ End is launching its first rainbow capsule collection in celebration of Pride Month. The Pride-inspired collection will include a colorful array of summer essentials, including tops, bottoms, dresses, and more. As with all Lands’ End offerings, the apparel is made to fit every body regardless of size, shape, or style. The collection helps embody Lands’ End’s strong held value that it’s a brand that welcomes everyone.

Lands’ End will also be donating $25,000 to the Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Lands’ End will sponsor a 2-year scholarship named the “Lands’ End Community College Scholarship,” with the non-profit in addition to pledging a percentage of proceeds from rainbow capsule collection sales.

"Lands’ End is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture for our employees and our customers," said Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Lands’ End. "Our strength in work and life comes from the combination of our unique experiences, backgrounds, and talents. What we do as people makes Lands’ End a great place to shop and a great place to work."

The company has consistently worked towards fostering a more diverse and inclusive culture by enacting new ways to continue having conversations and overall education such as, appointing a Diversity & Inclusion Council, offering employee trainings, and facilitating a speaker series. In 2020, Lands’ End launched its first Business Resource Group (BRG) for LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

"We are so grateful to Lands’ End for their commitment to our LGBTQ scholars,” said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of the Point Foundation. “Inclusivity and opportunity are essential to helping LGBTQ young people achieve their dreams, we’re thrilled to be working with Lands’ End to expand those opportunities.”

The Rainbow capsule collection will be available for purchase online at www.landsend.com.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Point Foundation:

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2001, Point has awarded more than 500 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training. www.pointfoundation.org

