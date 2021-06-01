Unigold Announces the Appointment of Steve Haggarty to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGB1) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Steve Haggarty to the Board of the Company.



Mr. Steve Haggarty, P.Eng., is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corp., a consulting engineering company providing project, process and risk management services to the mining industry. Prior to forming Haggarty Technical Services, Mr. Haggarty had a lengthy 40 year career with companies including Barrick Gold, Homestake Mining, International Corona and Teck Corporation. His metallurgical background and operational experience includes copper, molybdenum, gold, silver and PGM group metals at mining operations involving copper SX-EW, flotation, heap leaching, pressure oxidation, roasting and CIL recovery plants. Mr. Haggarty is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is a graduate of McGill University with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Joseph Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Steve to Unigold. His depth of project experience and metallurgical knowledge enhances the ability of the Board to guide management as we continue to unlock value at Candelones. Our recent PEA on our oxide project, and the recent multi-million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate for the sulphides sets the basis for future planning. Steve’s innovative experience in both heap leaching and sulphide processing will help on all fronts as we continue to move our projects up the value chain.”

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to directors of the Company allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 200,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.22 per Share and an expiry date of June 1, 2026. The options vest immediately. The grant of Options were issued pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock incentive plan and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, the OTCQX exchange under the symbol UGDIF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is within the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is about 20 kilometers south of the town of Restauraćion. The oxide deposit occurs at surface as a result of the tropical weathering of underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration Company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with on-going drilling.

