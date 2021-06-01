Instil Bio to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that management will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/til/1707183 or by visiting the News & Events section of the Instil Bio website at www.instilbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. Instil has assembled an accomplished management team with a successful track record in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies. Using the company’s proprietary, optimized, and scalable manufacturing processes at its in-house manufacturing facilities, Instil is advancing its lead TIL product candidate, ITIL-168, for the treatment of advanced melanoma and other solid tumors as well as ITIL-306, a next-generation, genetically engineered TIL therapy for multiple solid tumors. For more information visit www.instilbio.com and LinkedIn.

