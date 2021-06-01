Evelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mark Plinio as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of Mark Plinio as Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Plinio brings significant pharmaceutical sales and marketing leadership to Evelo, including experience building and managing blockbuster brands through all stages of commercialization.



“We are pleased to welcome Mark to Evelo as we look forward to key milestones across our broad portfolio of SINTAX medicines, and continue building our team for the future,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “Mark’s leadership and broad experience launching blockbuster products will be essential as we build the late-stage development and commercial capabilities needed to become a multi-product company delivering on the full promise of our therapies to patients around the world.”

Mr. Plinio joins Evelo from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, and was responsible for managing the development and execution of U.S. and global commercial strategic plans to advance the Company’s gastroenterology-focused portfolio. Prior to joining Ironwood, Mr. Plinio spent nearly two decades at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in roles of increasing responsibility in Legal, Marketing, and Sales, including serving as Head of Dermatology and Rheumatology Marketing, Cosentyx®. In this role, he led the strategy, planning, and all aspects of brand management for the launch of Cosentyx, which was recognized as one of the most successful launches in Novartis’s history. Prior to Novartis, Mr. Plinio worked as an associate attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP and at Mudge, Rose, Guthrie, Alexander & Ferdon, LLP. He holds his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. in Economics and Legal Studies from Bucknell University.

“Evelo’s portfolio has the potential to transform patient care by providing a new type of medicine that is safe, effective, convenient, and affordable for millions of people,” said Mr. Plinio. “From my experience launching drugs for inflammatory diseases, there is a significant unmet need in the mild and moderate patient population – and EveIo is looking to bridge that treatment gap. As EDP1815 continues to progress through development for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, now is the time to begin building an integrated, nimble commercial organization. I look forward to working with the strong Leadership Team at Evelo, leveraging my deep knowledge to complement the great work already in motion, in order to capture the full breadth and impact of SINTAX medicines.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, to have systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems.



Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

