Retail Pro International Increases Investment in Latin America Retail

FOLSOM, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Pro International, developer of the globally localized POS and retail management platform named top POS for mid-market retail by IHL Group, announced today its increased investment in retailers in the Latin America and Caribbean markets over 2020-2021 via support for seven more countries and territories in this region.



“At a critical time for retail in Latin America, when other global technology providers have divested in the region, we are increasing our reach to support retailers,” said Kerry Lemos, Retail Pro International CEO. “Many Latin America retailers are at a pivotal point in their growth as they adapt and build out their omnichannel efforts to continue meeting their customers’ needs during COVID. Retail’s customer focus has always driven innovation, and Retail Pro technology continues to evolve ahead of the curve to stand with our retailers as they transition to unified commerce.”

Below is the full list of Retail Pro International’s supported countries and territories in this region today, totaling 40.

Antigua and Barbuda Dominican Republic Panama Argentina Ecuador Paraguay Aruba El Salvador Puerto Rico Bahamas French Guiana Saint Kitts and Nevis Barbados Grenada Saint Lucia Belize Guadalupe St. Martin Bermuda Guam Trinidad and Tobago Bolivia Guatemala Uruguay Brazil Guyana US Virgin Islands Chile Honduras Venezuela Colombia Jamaica Virgin Islands Costa Rica Mexico West Indies Curacao Nicaragua Dominica N. Antilles

Latin America retailers’ customer focus is evident in their strong commitment to using technology to improve in-store efficiency and customer experience.

“In the past year, Payless has implemented many new strategies to serve our customers and increase our market share and in-store footprint in the Latin American market,” said Justo Fuentes, Payless Latin American CEO. “This plan includes a strong digital component with Retail Pro to allow an omnichannel approach to the Latin market, as well as several product strategies that will allow Latin consumers to continue seeing Payless as their primary source of high-quality, value-priced family footwear. The Professional Services team at Retail Pro International and our Retail Pro Business Partner, Grupo EJJE, have been integral to building this vision and opening new stores across this region. We look forward to continuing our success together in the Latin American market.”

Retailers’ ability to adapt quickly with technology during the global pandemic positioned them to meet customers’ needs, and established relationships with Retail Pro technology consultants proved essential.

“Retail Pro International’s network of local technology experts – our Authorized Retail Pro Business Partners – continues to support retailers in Latin America to advise on omnichannel strategies during COVID. Our localizations, fiscalizations support, and open API have given retailers the resources they need to integrate with regional ecommerce technologies and to manage inventory, customer, and all other retail data in Retail Pro,” explained Rick Fuentes, Retail Pro International Director of Channel Technical Development for Latin America.

“COVID proved Latin American retailers’ commitment to stay connected with their customers and to reach new markets in new ways to give access to their goods,” said Jorge Siman, Grupo EJJE CEO. “As an Authorized Retail Pro Business Partner team, we at Grupo EJJE work together with retailers like Payless and Supertienda Morena to further their technology strategies and ensure continued growth.”

During COVID, Supertienda Morena in El Salvador adapted operations to meet customer needs, build direct relationships, and add services for convenience at a time when uncertainty caused difficulty in obtaining goods.

“Tienda Morena is not a self-service store; we build relationships with our customers, and during COVID we made sure to increase our connection with customers to fulfill their home goods needs during the lockdown,” commented Ramon Rivera, Supertienda Morena CEO. “Before Retail Pro, we tried a lot of different software to satisfy our store needs. None of them met our expectations. With Retail Pro, we are able to track inventory from the moment it is received in our warehouses to the point of the product leaving the store in the customer’s hands. That gives us all that integrated data visibility to work with in Retail Pro, which was extremely useful during COVID,” Rivera explained.

Retail Pro software satisfies the specific fiscal scenarios retailers face in the Latin American region with fiscal printers, electronic invoicing, and the ability to make any additional modifications to meet fiscal requirements, positioning Retail Pro POS and retail management software as the world-class software that is ready to meet the diverse needs of retail in Latin America today.

For more information on Retail Pro software, visit www.retailpro.com

About Payless

Founded in 1956, Payless is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value. Serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. Payless is headquartered in Miami, FL, USA and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family.

About Supertienda Morena

Supertienda Morena was established in 1961 in El Salvador and is well known for its vast merchandise selection and excellent customer experience. With innovation, creativity, technology, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Supertienda Morena promotes the integration of all areas of its business to provide excellent service to their customers and capitalize on the opportunities that accompany constant change in a globalized world.

About Grupo EJJE

The Grupo Ejje team are experts in implementing and supporting world-class software, hardware and services. Our 25 years of experience make us one of the most reliable companies in Central America. Grupo EJJE's multidisciplinary team works to make your business more efficient, competitive and profitable. We support customers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Retail Pro International

Retail Pro International is a global leader in retail management software that is recognized world-wide for rich functionality, multi-national capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility, and has been named top POS for mid-market retail by IHL Group. For 35 years, RPI has innovated retail software solutions to help retailers optimize business operations and have more time to focus on what really matters - cultivating customer engagement and capitalizing on retail’s trends. Today, Retail Pro software powers unified commerce strategy for retailers in 130 countries with full POS, replenishment, inventory, promotions, and customer management functionalities available on any mobile or desktop Android, IOS, and Windows devices. To learn more, visit www.retailpro.com

