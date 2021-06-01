Kia Launches NEW Branding in Canada

‘Movement that inspires’ will serve as new brand slogan



New logo to appear on model year 2022 vehicles

EV6, Kia’s first dedicated BEV, to land in Canada in 2022 heralding new branding and design philosophy



TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia is officially launching its new brand identity and slogan, ‘Movement that inspires,’ in Canada. Kia Corporation unveiled its new logo in Seoul, Korea with a breath-taking firework display that lit up the night sky in January 2021. Canadians can now share in the excitement as the refreshed logo, brand identity and philosophy is rolled out in Canada.

Kia’s redesigned, modern logo is featured on the recently launched Carnival and the award-winning Kia Stinger. Canadians will start to see more of Kia’s new brand identity come to life as it’s featured on nearly all 2022 vehicles arriving this year, including AJAC Category award winning models Telluride and K5, as well as the soon to be introduced Sorento plug-in hybrid, the brand’s first 3-row SUV PHEV offering, set to arrive this fall.

“The launch of Kia’s new brand identity in Canada represents a new dawn for us,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “It is a key element in communicating our ‘Plan S’ strategy, that looks to enable the movement of people in a way that is forward-thinking, sustainable and inspiring,” he says.

Kia’s new design philosophy, ‘Opposites United,’ takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. At the centre of this design philosophy, is a contemporary visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

Planning for an electric future

Sustainable living is growing in popularity and since 2014, Kia Canada has placed over 18,000 electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the road. The iconic Soul EV, named 2020’s World Urban Car of the Year, has been providing Canadians with 383 kms of driving range and is the pinnacle of unique design. Kia also introduced their first dedicated green crossover in 2018 with their Niro HEV, followed by the PHEV and EV iterations in 2019, giving consumers an array of options to best suit their individual needs.

Looking ahead, in 2020, Kia globally announced ‘Plan S,’ a long term progressive strategy to establish a leadership position in the industry that encompasses sustainable mobility services, vehicle electrification, connectivity and autonomy. Kia Canada will contribute with seven all-new plug-in hybrid or dedicated electric models by 2025. The first model that embodies the latest design philosophy and brand identity will be the Kia EV6, coming to Canada in 2022.

Kia’s highly anticipated EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by the brand using its all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will serve as the initial step in Kia’s transition to a new era of electrification. E-GMP features a platform that allows for rapid and flexible development of products with varied attributes, satisfying various customer needs within a single model. For a first-look at the Kia EV6, visit the link here.

WATCH Kia’s brand showcase video here. The video provides insights into its brand transformation and development of the new logo.

For more information on upcoming products and news about Kia, please visit www.kia.ca.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Please contact Saul Lewis or Jennifer Szmilko for more information.

Saul Lewis

Strategic Objectives

slewis@strategicobjectives.com

T. 416-366-7735 x0309



Jennifer Szmilko

PR & Communications Manager

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T. 905-302-5452

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2e4eee8-d267-4047-b8cf-efff99709a67