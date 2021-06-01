Tornado Hires President & COO to Bolster Team To Capitalize on North American Hydrovac Market Opportunity

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TGH: TSX-V) is excited to announce it has hired Brett Newton as President and COO effective today. Brett has become a hydrovac industry leader, working his way up to be Vice President of Operations and Fleet Manager for Badger franchises in Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara, then starting his own hydrovac service operation in Ontario and for the past five years, being a co-founding partner of Rival Hydrovacs (“Rival”), a competitor to Tornado. Because of the significant growth expected in infrastructure spending in North America, Tornado recently purchased a 68,500 square foot, state of the art, manufacturing facility in Red Deer, Alberta on 16 acres of land (the “New Facility”), effectively tripling its monthly production capacity. Brett decided to join Tornado to help the Company capture more of its share of the growing hydrovac market in North America.



“When Brett approached the company to explore building a future together, I immediately recognized this as an outstanding opportunity,” said Bill Rollins, Tornado’s CEO. “Tornado has made a huge investment in the New Facility and the addition of Brett to the executive management team is an important step in Tornado’s plan to capitalize on the expected massive increase in infrastructure spending in North America and the impact that this will have on construction in general and hydrovac excavation in particular. I am looking forward to working with Brett and maximizing the returns for Tornado shareholders.”

“Having owned and operated a service business with 14 Tornado hydrovacs, I knew Tornado makes a great hydrovac,” stated Brett Newton. “I wanted to move my young family to the heart of hydrovac country in Alberta, where the industry was founded by Badger over two decades ago. Tornado’s vision and positioning in the industry is perfectly suited to my skill set to make a difference in the industry and that is what appeals to me.”

A total of 1,700,000 stock options are being granted to Brett Newton and Bill Rollins under the Company’s stock option plan. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.32, will expire June 1, 2026 and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks and provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial markets in Canada and the USA as well as provides heavy duty truck parts and services in Alberta. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com

Bill Rollins

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 204-6333

Email: brollins@tghl.ca Brett Newton

President & Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (416) 522-6390

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca



