Daymak Spiritus Will Be the World’s First Electric Car to Mine Cryptocurrency, From Dogecoin to Bitcoin, While It’s Parked

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc., a pioneer in personal Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), today announced that its upcoming Spiritus electric car will include Daymak Nebula, Daymak’s patent-pending, comprehensive cryptocurrency infrastructure. The Spiritus, launching in 2023, is the electric car offering in the Daymak Avvenire series, a robust lineup of EVs spanning e-bikes all the way up to flying electric vehicles.



Effective today, Daymak is accepting Spiritus pre-order payments in a multitude of cryptocurrencies including Doge, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin, making it one of the first LEV manufacturers to do so. Every Spiritus vehicle will be a node on the Blockchain, and will include Daymak Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet. Daymak Nebula technology makes Daymak Spiritus the first car in history with mining hardware and cryptocurrency technology programmed into the user interface. As an emission-free daily driver with solar charging capabilities, Nebula infrastructure turns Daymak’s Spiritus vehicles into environmentally-friendly crypto miner nodes, which is an unprecedented milestone in the rapid evolution of blockchain technologies.

“The Spiritus car is for those who want more in life, and we are committed to putting our customers ahead of the curve. We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto. Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto. And whereas most vehicles are depreciating while they sit in your garage, the Nebula Miner will make you money while your Spiritus is parked. The potential applications are limitless,” stated Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

“It is not just about building LEVs. We have positioned our Daymak Avvenire series as the LEVs of tomorrow, and tomorrow’s vehicles will feature an array of technology systems seamlessly integrated for the convenience of the driver. Daymak has been a champion for disruptive technologies since its inception, and the current crypto movement is a clear indication that by the 2023 Spiritus release date, we will be in the midst of the blockchain revolution. Everyone will be paying with crypto by then, and we are building these cars with that in mind,” added Baiocchi. “Daymak Spiritus is more than a car.”

The Daymak Nebula platform features the following components:

Nebula Miner – make money while you are parked. Spiritus cars will come standard with an industry-leading GPU in mining price-to-profit. Whenever the vehicle is parked on top of the Daymak Ondata wireless charging pad, or parked and trickle-solar-charging, or plugged-in, Daymak Spiritus is guaranteed to be making its owner money.

Nebula Wallet – the all-in-on solution for all daily crypto needs. Nebula Miner profits can be collected, stored, and transacted via the Nebula Wallet, which is securely integrated into the Spiritus interface.

Daymak is infusing cryptocurrency with the Spiritus product offering from the ground up. From the moment the customer orders the car, all the way until it is driven to a destination that accepts cryptocurrency payments, Spiritus and crypto will go hand-in-hand.

“We are also working with a variety of exchanges to offer leasing payments via crypto. This is yet another aspect of crypto integration in which the Daymak Spiritus is pioneering,” elaborated Baiocchi. “In addition to all the other exciting tech in the car, like the Daymak Ondata wireless charger and the Ionix AI battery system, the Daymak Nebula platform is yet another technology breakthrough that makes the Spiritus one of the most advanced cars in history. This technology will be available for licensing to other electric vehicle manufacturers as well.”

Spiritus, the fifth model in the Avvenire Series, will launch in 2023. To pre-order Spiritus (Daymak encourages you to pay in crypto), to track progress, or for more information on the Daymak Avvenire Series, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com . For more information about Daymak Nebula, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com/nebula .

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/ .

The Daymak Avvenire series pre-order campaign is now live. To reserve your vehicle visit https://daymakavvenire.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Ertl

Skyya for Daymak

jeremy@skyya.com

507.458.9404

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

To request a copy of audited financials please contact:

Aldo Baiocchi

ab@daymak.com

416.658.3993 ext. 1114

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/196fafc8-97c7-4982-8bf8-abc02abc3d50

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e25aee7-1525-4683-a63f-3b807fb0b27b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1090a9dd-6a5e-409d-91a8-6ec16de91bee