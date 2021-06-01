Athira Pharma Appoints Mark Worthington as General Counsel

BOTHELL, Wash., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Mark Worthington as the company’s General Counsel, effective June 1.



“We have worked with Mark for many years and are excited he is now joining Athira. He brings a wealth of experience providing legal and strategic business counsel to private and public companies including life science companies,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira. “As our General Counsel, Mark will be integrally involved in Athira’s business growth and strategic plans.”

Mr. Worthington commented, “It’s an exciting time to join Athira. I look forward to working with this mission-driven team and supporting future progress as the company continues to advance a novel therapy for neurodegenerative disorders.”

Mr. Worthington was a Partner with Summit Law Group for 24 years, where he has served in various management capacities. He has extensive experience in corporate finance transactions and advising companies with respect to corporate governance and compliance matters. Mr. Worthington received his JD from University of California, Hastings College of the Law and BA from Stanford University.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

