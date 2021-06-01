Portable Imaging Solutions Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable imaging solutions market size is anticipated to grow significantly considering the rapid adoption of mobile imaging systems. Fortune Business Insights™ in their recent report titled, “Portable Imaging Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” discusses the vital growth trajectories in details. The report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative research using different methodologies to extract information for the market. Furthermore, it furnishes the reader with different market aspects such as the drivers, challenges, or trends, helping them to gain valuable insights into the market. It further offers information on competitive landscape, emphasizing on latest acquisitions, business expansion plans, launches, and newly adopted technologies which renders all-inclusive information of leading players.

Advancement in medical technology has helped to save and improve countless lives across the globe. Portable imaging systems are specially designed to speed up diagnosis, improve the quality of treatment, and cut high medical costs. On account of products, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, Ultrasounds, X-ray, and others. The X-Rays are further segmented into analog X-ray and digital X-ray. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others. Further, it is also segmented into regional demographics.





Industry Developments

September 2019: Stryker announced acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC., a prominent company in point0of-cre imaging systems. This acquisition enables Stryker to enter into the intra-operative imaging segment market.

July 2017: Samsung NeuroLogica launched BodyTom Elite, a full-body portable Computed Tomography (CT) scanner beneficial for multi-specialty health applications in the industry.

Surge in Chronic Diseases to Spur Market Growth

The portable imaging solutions market share is expected to witness a boost owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe. As per data by World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of cancer patients in the world in 2018 was reported to be 18.1 million and is estimated to reach 29.5 million by the year 2040. Moreover, increasing number of mobile imaging service providers is expected to cater to the rising needs of chronic diseases diagnosis among people. This, in turn, is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, growing preference for portable and hand-held imaging systems with technological advancements is expected to increase the overall market size during the forecasted period.

On the contrary, lack of trained professionals, unknown and adverse effects of exposure to radiation on human body may pose a challenge to the overall portable imaging solutions market growth during the forecast period.





North America Expected to Dominate the Market; Europe to Witness Growth



The global portable imaging solutions market is omnipresent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst this, North America holds a significant portable imaging solutions market share and is expected to lead during the projected horizon. This is attributable to the increasing number of standalone imaging centers, favorable health reimbursement, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools.

Besides North America, the market in Europe is predicted to rise owing to rising prevalence of diseases and increasing preference for hand-held systems. In addition to this, the government in Asia Pacific is actively focusing on improving healthcare services to fulfil the unmet requirements of people which will show considerable growth in forthcoming years.





Innovation in Ultrasound Systems to Create Sales Opportunities

Innovation in ultrasound systems segment is expected to work well for the growth of the market revenue during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, increasing number of diagnostic centers, and others are impelling the companies to innovate new products to drive market growth. For instance, in June 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. launched SONIMAGE MX1, a portable ultrasound device for treating musculoskeletal diseases.

Some of the Companies Operating in the Portable Imaging Solutions Market are:

Siemens

Shimadzu Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Carestream Health

MinXray Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Neurologica Corp.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Product

X-ray

Analog X-ray

Digital X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Speciality clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report:

