Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics Holds Grand Opening Featuring Fast Laser Hair Removal with the Astanza MeDioStar

St. Simons Island, Georgia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Simons Island residents can now receive premium laser hair removal treatments at Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics. The up-and-coming aesthetic laser practice is holding a grand opening on Saturday, June 12, 2021. It offers an impressive list of services, including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, spider vein removal, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and much more. The physician-led practice hopes to transform peoples’ appearance and inner confidence through advanced laser applications, high customer satisfaction, and unparalleled results. Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics serves the greater St. Simons Island area, Waycross, Kingsland, Darien, and Macintosh county.

“Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics is determined to provide expert and personalized treatments using the latest laser technology,” said Dr. Melvin Deese, owner. “We are particularly excited to treat clients with the Astanza MeDioStar, an impressive laser hair removal device that can safely treat all skin types and performs a multitude of popular aesthetic applications. Great results can only be achieved with even better technology, and that’s what Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics promises to deliver to our customers.”

The Astanza MeDioStar used at Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics is a one-of-a-kind diode hair removal laser that boasts the fastest, most powerful treatments on the market. Featuring an industry-leading spot size at 10 cm2, the MeDioStar can perform hair removal treatments on large areas like the chest, back, and legs in as little as 4 minutes. The MeDioStar features a unique wavelength combination of 810/940 nm and can safely treat skin types I through VI, even newly tanned skin. Furthermore, the MeDioStar’s dynamic mode produces short pulses at a high frequency of up to 20 Hz. These qualities combined make hair removal treatments faster, gentler, and more effective than traditional lasers. Furthermore, the MeDioStar uses a 360º contact skin cooling system that alleviates the skin immediately before each treatment pulse, providing maximum patient comfort while protecting the skin from unwanted thermal injury.

“Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics is a one-stop-shop for the best laser aesthetic treatments in St. Simons Island,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. “Aside from delivering superior results, Dr. Deese and his team are dedicated to ensuring each patient has a safe, pleasant, and comfortable treatment experience. I do not doubt that Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics will become a leading hair removal destination thanks to their cutting-edge MeDioStar technology and great customer service.”

To celebrate its grand opening, new clients can receive 15% off laser hair removal treatment packages when they call and book an appointment by June 30, 2021.

About Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics

Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics is a premier cosmetic practice located in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Experienced aesthetics professionals offer a wide array of anti-aging treatments to help patients look and feel years younger. Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics provides comfort and convenience, offering the latest and safest laser procedures to create a natural look without distractions of unwanted pigments, facial or body hair, fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, or tattoos. The team focuses on what patients desire the most, with minimum to no wait times.

To schedule a free consultation, call (912) 226-6813 or visit https://www.coolbluelaseraesthetics.com/. Cool Blue Laser Aesthetics is located at 1700 Frederica Rd Suite 303, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.