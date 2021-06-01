Global Polyolefin Foam Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Co2-Based Polyols Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyolefin Foam Market by Resin Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate), End-use Industry (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyolefin foam market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026. Growing demand from the packaging and automotive industry in APAC is likely to boost the polyolefin foam market.

Polyethylene is the fastest-growing resin segment of the polyolefin foam market.

Polyethylene is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026. Polyethylene-based polyolefin foam are tough, lightweight, and offer excellent resistance to weathering. These foams have applications in automotive, building and construction, packaging.

APAC is the fastest market for polyolefin foam during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyolefin foam during the forecast period. APAC is the hub of foreign investment and booming industrial sectors due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. APAC has a growing industry that is likely to drive the market for polyolefin foam.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyolefin Foam Market

4.2 Polyolefin Foam Market Growth, by Type

4.3 APAC: Polyethylene Foam Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019

4.4 Eva Foams Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Epp Foam Market: by Major Countries

4.6 Xpp Foam Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Polyolefin Foam: Supply Chain Ecosystem

5.2.2 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain

5.2.2.1 Action Plan Against Such Vulnerability

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth of Major End-Use Industries

5.3.1.2 Recyclable & Reusable Properties of Polyolefin Foam

5.3.1.3 Weight-To-Performance Ratio of Polyolefin Foam

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.3.2.2 Higher Price of Polyolefin Foam

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Co2-Based Polyols

5.3.3.2 Investments in Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.4.2 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyols

5.3.4.3 Less Awareness About Different Kinds of Polyolefin Foams

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Average Pricing Analysis

5.6 Foams Ecosystem

5.7 Macroeconomic Overview

5.8 Industry Trends

5.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.10 Polyolefin Foam Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulations

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technology Analysis

6 Polyolefin Foam Market, by Type

7 Polyolefin Foam Market, by End-Use Industry

8 Polyolefin Foam Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Sealed Air

10.1.2 Zotefoams plc

10.1.3 JSP Corporation

10.1.4 Kaneka Corporation

10.1.5 Hanwha Total Petrochemical

10.1.6 Basf Se

10.1.7 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

10.1.8 DS Smith plc

10.1.9 Sonoco Products Company

10.1.10 Recticel NV

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Woodbridge

10.2.2 Automa Multi Styrene

10.2.3 Chemische Fabrik Budenheim Kg

10.2.4 Clark Foam Products

10.2.5 K. K. Nag Ltd.

10.2.6 Knauf Industries

10.2.7 Mitsui Chemicals

10.2.8 Sekisui Voltek

10.2.9 Pregis LLC

10.2.10 Nmc Sa

10.2.11 Toray Industries

10.2.12 Armacell LLC

10.2.13 Dafa A/S

10.2.14 Supreme Industries Limited

10.2.15 Foampartner

11 Appendix

