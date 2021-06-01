Thor Announces Continuing Positive Results From RC Infill Drilling at Makosa Tail Prospect, Senegal

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an encouraging first set of drill results from the southern Makosa Tail Prospect at its Douta Project, Senegal. The exploratory drilling program was designed to infill the initial wide-spaced drilling that was completed in late 2020 which led to the Makosa Tail discovery. The results received to date confirm the continuation of the Makosa mineralised system along strike to the south.

Highlights include:

Makosa Tail Prospect mineralisation confirmed over 1,000m of strike length in a number of parallel lodes including a 300m high grade zone in a previously untested area.



Drillhole DTRC155

5m at 11.0/tAu from 17m



Drillhole DTRC156

5m at 10.1/tAu from 7m



Drillhole DTRC181

5m at 3.3/t from 4m



Mineralisation remains open ended to the north, south and at depth



Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated

“The Makosa Tail prospect continues to deliver encouraging drilling results with numerous significant intersections reported from the near-surface zone in the follow-up program to the initial discovery holes that were drilled in late 2020. This is excellent start to the larger exploration and resource definition drilling campaign and has achieved the initial objective of testing Makosa Tail which is open along strike and at depth. We are looking forward to completing the ongoing drilling between Makosa Tail and Makosa and receiving the results, after which the rig will be moved to Makosa North to test the northern extension of Makosa.”

Introduction

The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers an area of 58 km2 and is located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal. The northeast trending permit (Figure 1) has an area of 58 km2. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Incorporated (“African Star”), contractually acquired a 70% interest in the licence from the permit holder International Mining Company SARL (“IMC”). IMC has a 30% free carry until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve.

The Douta licence is strategically positioned 4km east of the deposits Massawa North and Massawa Central deposits which form part of the world class Sabadola-Massawa Project that is owned by Teranga Gold Corporation (Figure 1).

Makosa Tail was discovered in late 2020 in an initial 21 RC drillholes that targeted the interpreted southern extensions of the Makosa mineralised system (Figure 2).

Drilling Results

The results are from the exploratory RC drilling program at Makosa Tail are shown in Table 1 and Figure 2. The full table of results is attached in Appendix 1.

Figure 1: Makosa Tail location map: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/810959ec-aa58-4f21-a2ba-96d196f00f1f

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC155 825102 1433697 205 42 17.0 22.0 5.0 11.0 4.0 DTRC155 and 25.0 32.0 7.0 0.7 5.6 DTRC156 825036 1433743 198 25 7.0 12.0 5.0 10.1 4.0 DTRC157 825011 1433758 198 60 37.0 42.0 5.0 1.1 4.0 DTRC160 825045 1433790 198 50 3.0 6.0 3.0 1.9 2.4 DTRC164 825003 1433694 198 43 15.0 23.0 8.0 1.1 6.4 DTRC165 824974 1433721 200 90 37.0 39.0 2.0 3.4 1.6 DTRC165 and 50.0 56.0 6.0 1.1 4.8 DTRC172 825150 1433844 195 106 62.0 66.0 4.0 1.8 3.2 DTRC178 824961 1433673 201 66 32.0 40.0 8.0 1.4 6.4 DTRC179 824977 1433661 202 42 9.0 12.0 3.0 1.3 2.4 DTRC181 824923 1433575 206 42 4.0 9.0 5.0 3.3 4.0 DTRC186 825213 1433983 195 90 75.0 80.0 5.0 1.9 4.0 DTRC192 825282 1434126 192 92 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.3 2.4 DTRC195 825331 1434211 189 91 61.0 63.0 2.0 3.4 1.6 DTRC197 825340 1434263 186 108 101.0 104.0 3.0 2.0 2.4 DTRC198 825382 1434367 188 92 30.0 36.0 6.0 0.8 4.8 DTRC199 825441 1434379 189 66 17.0 19.0 2.0 1.8 1.6 DTRC199 and 24.0 29.0 5.0 2.2 4.0 DTRC201 825461 1434415 189 50 26.0 28.0 2.0 2.8 1.6 DTRC201 and 31.0 39.0 8.0 0.9 6.4

Table 1: Makosa Tail Significant results

(0.5g/tAu lower cut off; maximum 2m internal dilution, minimum 2m interval)

The follow up RC program was completed using a reduced line spacing of 50m over Makosa Tail. The program comprised 3,765m completed in 52 holes with an average depth of 72m. The focus of the drilling was on near-surface potential over the previously drilled strike length on Makosa Tail.

Drill samples were analysed by ALS laboratories in Mali using the AA26 fire assay method (50g charge).

The results indicate multiple parallel, steep north-westerly dipping, mineralised horizons that are developed within a shale/greywacke sequence. Most significant, is the discovery of several higher grade zones towards the southern end of the drilled area where the drill coverage is wide-spaced.

Drillhole DTRC155 returned 5m at 11.0g/tAu from 17m (Figure 2). Hole DTRC156 which was drilled on the same section as DTRC155 returned 5m at 10.1g/tAu from 7m.

Implications

The Makosa Tail drilling has intersected multiple parallel lodes over a strike length of 1,000m with a higher grade zone potentially extending for 300m.

Significantly, there is a 1,600m strike length between Makosa Tail and Makosa that is yet to be drill-tested.

Systematic infill and step-out drilling is planned to fully assess the ever-increasing scale of the project.

Figure 2: Makosa Tail drillhole location map: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ead01808-cebc-4536-80a0-d79c0a009d72

Figure 3: Makosa Tail Cross Section A-B: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a0e59d5-fece-458a-9369-b5e76ed3d7d1

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Appendix 1: Makosa Tail RC Drill Results May 2021