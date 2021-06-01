Plus Products Re-Launches Best-Selling Limited Edition Gummies for Pride 2021, Collaborates with Transgender, Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp-branded products company in California, today announced the return of its best-selling1 limited edition Rainbow Sherbet cannabis-infused gummies for Pride 2021. As part of its commitment to acknowledge, elevate and celebrate the intersectionality of race and queer life, PLUS is collaborating with the San Francisco-based Transgender, Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP) to donate a portion of proceeds from each tin sold to further their mission of ending the human rights abuses committed against Black and Brown TGI people inside of California prisons, jails, detention centers and beyond.



“As we enter the month of June, a time to celebrate the progress made for LGBTQ+ rights, we acknowledge the intersectionality of queer life and race,” said Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-Founder of PLUS Products. “Queer rights are civil rights, and we can’t elevate and celebrate the message of Pride without elevating and celebrating the Black, Brown and trans voices that founded - and continue to lead - the fight for dignity, life and equality for all. There is still work to be done for full equal rights for all LGBTQ+ people, especially Black and trans LGBTQ+ people who face higher incidences of violence within the prison system and beyond.”

Limited Edition: Rainbow Sherbet Gummies

PLUS Rainbow Sherbet gummies are made with an uplifting blend of cannabinoids and contain 5mg of THC in each precisely dosed gummy. Rainbow Sherbet gummies are available for a limited time across select licensed retailers and cannabis delivery platforms throughout California. Inspired by the Progress Pride Flag’s emphasis on inclusion and progression, our packaging now includes the white, pink, and light blue colors of the transgender flag, while the brown and black stripes represent people of color.

“This will be the fourth year we have had the opportunity to partner with a local organization during pride month, and we have always been thrilled with the support we have seen for the product,” stated Mr. Heimark. “Last year we sold almost 60,000 units and are looking forward to exceeding that number this year.”

(1) According to PLUS wholesale data, Rainbow Sherbet gummies have been the Company’s best-selling limited edition product





Availability

California THC: PLUS and its family of cannabis-infused edible brands are currently available in licensed retailers across the state of California and online at shop.plusproductsthc.com .

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproductscbd.com .

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About TGIJP

For over 16 years, TGIJP has been of working to end human rights abuses against transgender, gender-variant and intersex people in California prisons and beyond, particularly ensuring the safety and empowerment of Black trans women and folks. Whether through advocacy, legal and re-entry services, life saving direct services or other urgent needs like temporary housing/shelter, employment, and transportation, TGIJP has gone above and beyond to provide for members of the transgender, gender-variant, intersex community and keep them safe from police, systems of incarceration, violence and discrimination. For more information, please visit www.tgijp.org .



