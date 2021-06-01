Orgenesis to Present at the Summer Solstice Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 2nd

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at the Summer Solstice Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually on June 1st – June 4th, 2021.



Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at 2:30 PM, Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41525.

To receive additional information about the conference, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Orgenesis, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the Summer Solstice Conference

About Orgenesis

