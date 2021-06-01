Flooring Market revenue to hit $480 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the flooring market which estimates the market valuation for flooring will cross US$ 480 billion by 2027. The product will witness strong growth in developing economies due to the thriving construction industry.

The global flooring market will exhibit strong growth owing to rising construction spending in the commercial and residential construction industry. Economic growth in Asian and Latin American countries has pushed the construction industry, thus subsequently driving the flooring market. The rising demand for new houses due to the rising population will propel product demand over the forecast period. Product enhancements and ongoing technical advancements will push the demand for resilient flooring products such as LVT and vinyl sheets. Demand for non-resilient floorings, such as ceramics and stones, will witness high growth in developing economies. Soft floor coverings will also witness significant market growth in Europe and North America.

Residential construction has witnessed monumental growth in all major geographical markets. Increasing population and rising urbanization have pushed residential construction over the years. Similarly, the commercial construction industry has boomed in the past decade due to economic growth and the growing demand for office spaces. The rising commercial & industrial construction industry will fuel product demand; however, flooring products face waste deposable problems, which may hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world’s economic growth and slowed the global construction output.

The non-resilient flooring segment will grow around CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 - 2027. Growing wooden flooring demand across the globe will augment product demand. Increasing adoption of wooden & laminate floorings in growing economies will drive the market growth.

The industrial segment revenue will reach more than 20 USD billion by 2027. Growing industrial establishments in developing economies will propel market growth. The increasing penetration of seamless floorings in industrial flooring will augment market growth.

Europe is a matured & developed market with a significant presence in the end-user industries and the growing residential construction industry. Increasing demand for office space will augment the commercial flooring market . Europe will register around 3.5% CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period.

New product launches will aid market growth. In March 2019, more than 19 products were launched by Amtico Flooring. Product portfolio expansion has increased the market presence of Amtico in the global flooring market.

Some of the major findings in the flooring market report include:

The increasing adoption of floor coverings in middle-income countries.

The introduction of new flooring products will enhance market opportunities.

Wood floorings are witnessing strong demand from developed western economies due to their high aesthetic appearance.

The growing demand for residential dwellings will drive market growth in North America and Europe.

Mergers & acquisitions and new product launches will remain as key strategies among manufacturers.

