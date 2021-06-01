DIOS Discovers a Major Gold Target in Volcanics Hosting a Large Airborne IP on K2, WSW of Azimut’s Discovery

MONTREAL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. is very pleased to have uncovered a major 3 km long gold glacial train (B-horizon and boulders) targeting a significant source in a large volcanic hosted airborne IP on wholly-owned K2 property, west-southwest of Azimut’s Elmer gold property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, QC.



The Sesame gold Target is a 2 km long by 200-400 m wide NE striking airborne IP anomaly, north of Kali pluton, 3.2 km up-ice of crumbly sericite enriched and carbonated felsic floats with 1-3% pyrite & quartz stringers that yielded up to 6.72 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.2 %Cu, in perfect line up-ice of Wi-target goldbearing glacial drumlins (10-283 ppb Au in B-horizon). The gold train is made up of 3 such gold-in-soil clusters. See map.

An independent geophysicist interpreted the Sesame anomaly as a possible hydrothermal alteration zone with minor disseminated sulfides.

M.J. Girard, president of Dios, stated: "We are very excited with Sesame airborne IP in volcanics, targeted by a 3 km long gold glacial train (boulders and B horizon). Recent drilling at WI target had not explain the source of nearby soft crumbly mineralized and sericite enriched felsic volcanics up to 6.72 g/t Au. Good gold intercepts were hit (8.92 g/t gold over 1 m and 3.78 g/t on 1 m) at diorite contacts, but no volcanics were found. With our systematic sampling data of available B-horizon material, we pursued our research work and found the gold train leading to Sesame anomaly. We are looking for a major gold deposit, such as Doyon or Bousquet.".

Sesame occurs within same favourable rhyodacite package hosting most of Elmer Lake sulfidic volcanogenic mineralization (1-5% pyrite, locally up to 10-50%), strongly associated with moderate to high sericitization & moderate chloritization-carbonatization.

Effectively, previous rock geochemistry by Barrick outlined a 10 km long calcalkaline felsic sequence of folded dacites and 3 rhyolite cycles. Their most westward sampling, 4 km NE of Dios’ Sesame IP target, suggests Sesame is associated with the younger cycle 3 rhyolite, laterally hosting the Silver and West zones on Elmer property (up to 3.1 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag and up to 4.65g/t Au, 7% Cu, 160 g/t Ag) and the Lac Boulder showing (3.57 g/t Au, 6.9 g/t Ag). The swampy Sesame target-area, directly north of synvolcanic Kali tonalite and SE of Sesame QFP, is not outcropping. Drilling is planned in the short term.

Covering 83.5 sq. km, K2 bears no royalties. Technical content of this release was prepared by H. Desbiens Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

