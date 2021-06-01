Wesana Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in June 2021

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced that Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana, will participate in two upcoming events in June 2021:



H.C. Wainwright’s Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, June 17, 2021. In addition to the Wesana corporate presentation, Mr. Carcillo will participate in the Disruptive Psychopharmacology – An Introduction to Psychedelics and the Coming Revolution in Psychiatry panel at 9:00 a.m. ET. To attend, please register here .





. Momentum’s The Second Annual Psychedelic Opportunity Summit to be held virtually on June 22-23, 2021. Mr. Carcillo will speak on the Intersection between Sports and Psychedelics on Wednesday, June 23rd at 2:35 p.m. ET. To attend, please register here .



For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wesana management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at WesanaIR@kcsa.com .

About Wesana

Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s ability to advance psychedelic medicines, including development of evidence-based formulations and protocols, its ability to implement clinical and nonclinical programs and the focus of the Company’s business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance regarding the Company’s ability to advance psychedelic medicines, including development of evidence-based formulations and protocols, its ability to implement clinical and nonclinical programs or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: WesanaIR@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1267

Media Contact:

Nick Opich / Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: Wesana@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1206 / 786-390-2644

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (773) 236-7972