Global FRP Rebar Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Usage of FRP Rebar in North America and Europe Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FRP Rebar Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon and Basalt), Resin Type (Vinyl Easter, Epoxy), Application (Highways, Bridges & Buildings; Marine Structurers & Waterfronts; Water Treatment Plants), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FRP rebar market is expected to grow from USD 186 million in 2021 to USD 344 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the construction industry is driving the growth of the market.



These FRP rebars are used in construction of roads, bridges, buildings, highways, marine structures, waterfronts, water treatment plants, MRI rooms, ATC, parking structures, salt storage facilities, chemical plants, and smelters. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction sector has affected the FRP rebar market adversely.



GFRP rebars is the fastest-growing segment by fiber type in terms of value and volume



GFRP rebars account for the largest share in the global FRP rebar market in terms of volume. GFRP rebars are made from glass fibers by using the pultrusion method. These rebars are highly resistant to corrosion and have high tensile strength. These are less expensive when compared with BFRP and CFRP rebars and thus have a higher growth rate.



Vinyl Ester Resins is the fastest-growing segment in the global FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume



Vinyl ester resins have high strength, mechanical toughness, high resistance to corrosion, and resistance to fuels, chemicals, or vapors. They have great durability, heat resistance, and high tensile elongation strength.



This resin can be impregnated with short glass fiber or carbon fiber to produce FRP rebars. The majority of the FRP rebar manufacturers use vinyl ester resin. The high growth rate is due to its cost-effectiveness over epoxies.



The highways, bridges & buildings application is the fastest-growing segment in the global FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume



The highways, bridges & buildings application segment dominated the FRP rebar market. The increase in demand for renovation and strengthening existing structures to reduce repair and maintenance cost and enhance the life cycle of the structures drive the need for these rebars in the highways, bridges & buildings. The volume of projects in this segment is much more compared to other segments and thus the growth rate is also higher.



APAC to lead the FRP rebar market during the forecast period



APAC is projected to have the highest growth in the FRP rebar market and will expand significantly by 2026. FRP rebars are used in highways, bridges & buildings, marine structures, water treatment plants, MRI rooms, parking structures, and salt and smelting plants in the APAC region.



The high growth rate is attributed to the increasing population with improving socio-economic standards and the greater need for large scale infrastructure projects with greater life cycle and lower maintenance and repair costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the FRP Rebar Market

4.2 FRP Rebar Market, by Fiber Type and Application, 2020

4.3 FRP Rebar Market, by Resin Type

4.4 FRP Rebar Market, by Application

4.5 FRP Rebar Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Global Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight, High Strength, and Non-Corrosive Rebars

5.2.1.3 Increasing Usage of FRP Rebars in Highways, Bridges, and Buildings

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for FRP Rebars in Marine Structures and Waterfronts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Acceptance of FRP Rebars Among Construction Professionals

5.2.2.2 Limited Professional Experience Related to FRP Rebars in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Construction Industry in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Usage of FRP Rebar in North America and Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Adoption and Acceptance of FRP Rebars

5.2.4.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Ecosystem: FRP Rebar Market

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Regulations

5.11 Key Market for Import/Export

5.12 YC and YCC Shift

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Patent Analysis

6 FRP Rebar Market, by Fiber Type

7 FRP Rebar Market, by Resin Type



8 FRP Rebar Market, by Application



9 FRP Rebar Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Composite Group Chelyabinsk

11.1.2 Schock Bauteile GmbH

11.1.3 Dextra Group

11.1.4 Pultron Composites

11.1.5 Pultrall Inc.

11.1.6 Owens Corning

11.1.7 Sireg Geotech S.R.L.

1.1.8 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC

11.1.9 Marshall Composite Technologies LLC

11.1.10 A.T.P Srl

11.1.11 Fibrolux GmbH

11.1.12 Tuf-Bar

11.1.13 Armastek Usa

11.1.14 Armatsek

11.1.15 FiReP Group

11.1.16 B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

11.1.17 Sanskriti Composites Private Limited

11.1.18 Antop Global Technology Co. Ltd.

11.2 Other Market Players

11.2.1 CSK Technologies

11.2.2 Neuvokas Corporation

11.2.3 ARC Insulation & Insulators Private Limited

11.2.4 Technobasalt-Invest, LLC

11.2.5 Meera Group

11.2.6 Composite Rebar Technologies

11.2.7 Galen LLC

11.2.8 MRG Composites

11.2.9 Black Bar

11.2.10 Unique Fiberglass and Composites

11.2.11 Viva & Co. Ghana Ltd.

11.2.12 Agni Fiber Boards Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.13 New Building Technologies

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj37u8