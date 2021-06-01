New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079714/?utm_source=GNW





In particular, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.A proliferation of statewide request for proposals (RFPs), where states have centrally organized their public safety answering points (PSAPs) to conduct state-wide NG911 upgrades, have accelerated progress and reduced complexity of NG911 deployments.



Moreover, the entry of large integrators with “one-stop shop,” “as-a-service” business models has accelerated market progress. In this study the analyst will outline the NG911 vision and its progress; analyze key industry trends and market dynamics; identify the key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem; map out where key market participants reside on the NG911 value chain; provide an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyze collaborations/partnerships between ecosystem participants; provide market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2020–2026); provide market share for NG911 primary contract holders; furnish revenue forecasts for key segments in NG911 (2020–2026); and identify emerging growth opportunities for market participants.

Author: Brent Iadarola

