RNA Disease Diagnostics Further Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of John W. Erickson, Jr. as President

BALTIMORE, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (RNADD), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform for infectious disease detection, announced today the appointment of John W. Erickson, Jr. to the newly created position of President. Mr. Erickson will lead day-to-day operations, reporting directly to RNADD’s co-founder and Executive Chairman, Allan Oberman.



In an executive management career spanning more than three decades, Mr. Erickson has worked with healthcare, life science and clinical diagnostics businesses ranging from venture capital backed start-ups to Fortune 50 companies, building out global commercial capabilities, leading marketing and sales teams, delivering operational excellence and profitable growth, while cultivating strong thought leader relationships across multiple specialties. He joins RNADD from his management and strategy consulting firm, Erickson Healthcare Consulting, which he founded in 2017. Previously, he held C-suite and senior executive leadership positions with RapidBio Systems, Johnson & Johnson (LifeScan), Abbott Laboratories, ITC-Nexus Dx, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. Notably, in those roles, Mr. Erickson played a key role in the development and commercialization of over 36 products, which have generated cumulative sales in excess of $4 billion. Mr. Erickson holds a Master of Science Degree in Management, Bachelor of Science degrees in both Chemistry and Biology, and has completed graduate studies in Biochemistry, Toxicology and Endocrinology.

“I am very pleased to have recruited an executive of John’s caliber to this key position,” said Mr. Oberman. “His extensive and demonstrable record of accomplishment in helping to commercialize new diagnostics technologies in particular will be a great asset for RNADD going forward. John is exceptionally qualified to help us maximize the development and commercialization of our Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple diseases.”

Mr. Erickson commented, “RNADD’s first product candidate is an Antisense COVID-19 molecular diagnostics test with accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity that is comparable to the gold standard RT-PCR lab diagnostic, but can be administered and read in less than 5 minutes at the point-of-care. I am incredibly energized by this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the company’s success.”

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to create a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will contribute to the prevention of infectious disease transmission and to better the health of the citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 Antisense diagnostic point-of-care (POC) and Home Use Test (HUT) rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

