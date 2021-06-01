8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Ronzoni® Dry Pasta Brand from Riviana Foods, a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A.

ST. LOUIS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. (“8th Avenue”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Ronzoni dry pasta brand and a dry pasta manufacturing facility located in Winchester, Virginia from Riviana Foods Inc., effective May 31, 2021. Ronzoni is a 100-year-old brand with a comprehensive portfolio across traditional and value-added pasta.



Scott McNair, Chief Executive Officer of 8th Avenue, said, “We are proud to welcome the Ronzoni brand to our team! Ronzoni brings a 100-year-old brand, great employees, innovative ideas and an impressive customer base. Together we are better, and we look forward to driving further growth and scale by delivering innovative products to all our loyal customers.”

About 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc.

8th Avenue Food & Provisions is a leading, private brand-centric, consumer products holding company. It manufactures private brand food products, including nut butter, dried fruit and nut, granola and pasta, primarily to retail, foodservice and food ingredient customers. 8th Avenue Food & Provisions was formed in October 2018 through a combination of Post Holdings’ private brands businesses and is owned by Post Holdings and third parties. For more information, visit www.8ave.com.

