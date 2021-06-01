Sonasoft Announces LOI for Multi-Year Healthcare Technology Partnership

SAN JOSE, CA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) has executed an LOI for a pending strategic partnership with Information Visibility Technology (IVT), a pioneer in healthcare information technologies. IVT is seeking to leverage Sonasoft’s AI engine, SAIBRE, to uncover key business insights and intelligence. IVT and Sonasoft will collaborate on deploying two AI bots to reduce the inflexibility often found in healthcare solutions. These include an inventory management bot for supply and demand forecasting and a dynamic pricing bot to move away from contract pricing, which dominates today's healthcare industry.

