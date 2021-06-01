Leonovus Joins Artificial Intelligence Affiliate Network

OTTAWA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus") (TSXV: LTV) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to become an Affiliate of AI Partnerships Corp ("AIP"). AIP is establishing a world-wide network of artificial intelligence ("AI") solution integrators targeting small to medium-sized companies who typically have had limited access to AI because of the cost and complexity of implementation. The AIP network solves the access problem by providing a global network of focused AI system integrators.



Leonovus technology is a potential core resource for many of the Affiliate companies as our data ingestion tools and intelligent data lakes feed AI systems. In addition, our hyper-secure smart data management technology addresses two critical issues related to the massive growth of data – cost management and protection.

"AIPs affiliate network has the potential to expand our market penetration and revenues dramatically. Our ability to securely capture and feed smarter data to AI systems greatly improves the insight delivered to the end customer – a valuable addition to Affiliate partners. Networking and training the affiliate network on Leonovus capabilities is our core focus over the next several months," said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO Leonovus Inc.

“AIP welcomes Leonovus as the latest member of our Affiliate network which consists of over 40 companies with offices in 12 countries. Leonovus brings amazing expertise and data management resources to help our affiliates and their clients with their projects, as their offerings provide access to storage solutions that untether their data, allowing them to embrace cloud storage securely, simply, and cost-effectively while giving users the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape. This will allow our affiliates and their clients to implement AI/ML technologies, while at the same time allowing them to reduce costs and remain competitive with larger players in their industry,” said Dr. Tom Corr, CEO of AIP.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management and movement software company. The Leonovus suite of data tools offer an organization what it needs for a complete end-to-end data-centric security solution. This solution can stand on its own, or it can easily integrate with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working both on-premises and in the cloud. Together these tools provide the capabilities to store, migrate, and access the organization’s data with high security, without sacrificing ease of use. The data-centric security controls and monitoring are extended across the entire architecture, including cloud resources. And it supplies these cybersecurity capabilities for the full lifespan of the data and beyond.

The flexible and straightforward solution does not require changes in the method of data use. Applications, services, and users all interact with the data the same way they always have. The system ensures the right users get access to the correct data at the right time, but securely.

In addition to working with existing systems, the Leonovus solution aids in the organization's digital transformation by enabling ultramodern data concepts necessary for the data-driven world. These capabilities are included in an automated solution requiring little operations effort and no new skills or expertise.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

About AI Partnerships Corp.

Toronto-based AI Partnerships Corp. was formed in 2020 by John Ruffolo, Patrick Horgan, Michael Nobrega and Dr. Tom Corr, all of whom have decades of experience in the technology and venture capital sectors. AIP is building a world-wide network of AI focused solutions integrators focused on providing AI/ML systems and services to the under-served SMB market.

The goal of AIP is to enable its affiliates to provide AI and ML products and services to existing and new clients by providing the expertise and resources to allow them to meet the needs of their clients, while developing a large network of collaborative affiliates that can leverage each others knowledge, products, services, and clients.

To learn more, please visit www.aipartnershipscorp.com

