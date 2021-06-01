Burnie Group Celebrates 10 Years of Successfully Serving Clients

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, is pleased to announce its ten-year anniversary.



Over the past ten years, Burnie Group has worked with clients in banking, insurance, telecommunications, long-term care and retail across North America, Latin America and Europe to transform their businesses. Among its standout projects is its innovative contact centre benchmark for Canadian banks and its automation work with one of Canada’s leading telecommunication companies.

Burnie Group has achieved numerous awards, including four consecutive rankings on the MacLean’s and Report on Business Growth List, a ranking on the Global and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies list, and certification as a Blue Prism and a UiPath partner. Burnie Group recently won the Blue Prism Regional Business Impact Award for Telecommunications in the Americas.

“I am proud of all Burnie Group has achieved in ten years,” says David Burnie, Principal and Founder of Burnie Group. “I started Burnie Group in 2011 because I recognized an opportunity for a different kind of management consulting firm to leverage technology to truly transform the way our clients operate. Thank you to our team for their dedicated work, and to our clients for continuing to make us their first call for all of their strategy and operations needs.”

To start the next decade, Burnie Group is refreshing its brand. It will be officially known as Burnie Group, rather than The Burnie Group. Burnie Group is streamlining its brand to align with its commitment to continuously streamline its processes.

About Burnie Group

Burnie Group is a Canadian management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, process excellence, and world-class technology. Burnie Group specializes in Strategy , Operations , Intelligent Automation , Omnichannel and Contact Centre s , and Workforce Management (WFM) . Its programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

