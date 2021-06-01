Cheryl Sullivan Joins Symphony RetailAI as Company’s First Chief Product Officer

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it has named Cheryl Sullivan to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer. Under Sullivan’s leadership, the company will combine its product management and marketing teams, as she works to develop an integrated product and marketing strategy across the organization.

Over the past 30 years, Sullivan has demonstrated her success in delivering innovative technology that both solves business problems and modernizes business practices. Most recently, she served as President & General Manager for DemandTec, a strategic business unit of Acoustic. Prior to that, Sullivan spent more than eight years as the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for Revionics. Her resume also includes several other senior positions, including a senior product strategy role for Oracle Retail’s grocery and hardline portfolios, along with category management and space planning positions with i2 Technologies, Intactix, A.C. Nielsen, and Miller Brewing Company.

“In our search for a Chief Product Officer, it was critical that we focused on recruiting a seasoned and proven executive who would bring extensive grocery retail and CPG experience to the role,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “Cheryl has a deep understanding of Symphony RetailAI’s products across our portfolio and how those solutions drive value for our customers. We anticipate great things from her as she plays an integral role in accelerating our growth initiatives.”

Sullivan will also lead Symphony RetailAI’s quality assurance area, partnering closely with the company’s R&D teams to ensure alignment with product roadmaps and with customer expectations.

“What excites me most about joining Symphony RetailAI is the company’s undeniable commitment to bringing market-leading AI-powered SaaS solutions to customers,” said Sullivan. “I look forward to serving as a strategic leader within the organization and driving our growth objectives through a more unified approach.”

Sullivan will report directly to Chris Koziol and is based in the Chicago area, with plans to travel extensively to Symphony RetailAI’s offices around the globe.

Visit SymphonyRetailAI.com to learn more about the company's enterprise-wide AI platform, trusted by hundreds of the world's leading retailers and manufacturers to drive revenue and margin growth.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading Enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing and media. In each of these verticals SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. More at SymphonyAI.

