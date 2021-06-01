Medolife Rx Launches National TV PSA Campaign Promoting Escozine and Activates Customer Service Center

BURBANK, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has launched a local national PSA-style TV ad campaign in the Dominican Republic (DR) promoting its lead drug candidate Escozine® as a natural alternative medicine for cancer treatment. Additionally, the company has activated a customer service center in the DR that will enable it to better serve the needs of patients in the region.

The ad campaign and establishment of a customer service center comes as the Company recently received renewed product registration on Escozine® in the DR, enabling it to be sold as a natural alternative medicine for the treatment of cancer throughout Latin America. The campaign is designed to create awareness and interest in Escozine®. The Company is pursuing approval of additional therapeutic indications for Escozine® in the DR and is currently awaiting bioethics committee approval to begin its next phase of clinical trials. Upon approval from the committee, Medolife will conduct a controlled, double-blind placebo trial on humans to validate the efficacy of Escozine® as a viable treatment. This is in line with traditional regulatory approval practices, such as those in the United States, and the trial should take only a short time once approved.

“We have been ramping up production of Escozine® in recent weeks as we prepared for the important step of marketing Escozine® to patients throughout the DR,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We are now ready to ship from our first batch of medical Escozine®, produced through our in-house reservation and production facility, and we’ve put the customer service mechanisms in place to handle such business. This is all very exciting and just another step in growing our distribution footprint of Escozine®.”

Medolife is conducting clinical trials on Escozine® as a treatment for COVID-19 in both the United States and the DR. Results of preclinical safety and efficacy trials performed by the Company in the DR demonstrated the efficacious nature of Escozine® in fighting viral infections, specifically in COVID-19 patients, where data showed a reduction in severity and duration of symptoms as well as a decrease in the length of positive tests. The Company has completed an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing on Escozine® through the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is awaiting a response after submission of its final data set.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

