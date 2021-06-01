Global AVOD Market Report 2021: Expenditure to Reach $66Billion Across 138 Countries - Focus on Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AVOD expenditure for TV episodes and movies will climb by 144% between 2020 and 2026 to reach $66 billion across 138 countries. AVOD growth dipped to 'only' 9.2% in 2020, but high growth will resume from 2021.

From the $39 billion additional revenues generated between 2020 and 2026, the US will contribute $21 billion and China $5 billion. Revenues will triple in India and the US. Asia Pacific will provide a third of the 2026 AVOD revenues, with North America supplying nearly half.

The US became the largest AVOD country in 2019 as China saw expenditure fall by 9% due to its economic downturn. A combination of the coronavirus lockdown and the continued economic downturn led to China's AVOD dropping by a further 14% in 2020. China will not better its 2018 total until 2024, although growth will return from 2021.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "US AVOD revenues will triple between 2020 and 2026 to $31 billion. Rather than lose market share as other countries catch up, the US will grow its share of the global total from 37% in 2020 to 47% by 2026."

The US has both the most developed OTT sector in the world and the most developed advertising market. Successful AVOD platform launches in the US will not necessarily thrive elsewhere.

