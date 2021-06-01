eSight Reaches New Milestone in Distribution, Availability of Advanced Low Vision Technology

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision enhancement platform eSight announces it has grown its distribution network to reach more people with low vision than ever. The company now partners with more than 100 distributors, physicians and federal/state agencies to provide its low vision technology to people worldwide. eSight is now available in North America, Western Europe and the Middle East, with plans to continue its expansion into more countries.



The company’s newest medical device, eSight 4 , named best wearable healthcare hardware/software by the Tech Ascension Awards, works for people with more than 20 different eye conditions with 20/60 - 20/800 visual acuity. Using eSight, many users can achieve up to 20/20 visual acuity. The wearable assistive technology is a head-mounted device that uses a proprietary combination of hardware and cloud-based software to enhance visual information sent to the brain. eSight’s patented bioptic tilt allows wearers to use their remaining peripheral vision, allowing them to remain mobile for light activities, like commuting to work, planting a garden or playing golf. In all, eSight has been granted 45 patents with an additional 20 in process.

“There are millions of people around the world with low vision who can benefit from our technology. Our medical devices change lives by removing the barriers that may prevent people from finishing their education, finding employment and enjoying the activities they love,” said eSight President and CEO Robert Vaters. “Whether it is a person who hasn’t seen their spouse’s face in years or a college student who’s able to keep up in class because they can see the board, eSight improves quality-of-life for all of its users. Our users can watch their children in school plays, work at a desk without neck and back strain and go grocery shopping without having to stick their heads in the freezer to read labels. As we continue to grow, we hope to see expanded access to advanced assistive technology around the world.”

eSight serves as an advocate for the low vision community, asking insurers, corporations and state and federal agencies to cover the cost of advanced assistive technology. eSight 4 is a powerful all-in-one device that allows wearers to remain mobile while being able to perform activities of daily living by simultaneously adjusting brightness, contrast and zoom. Raising awareness within the insurance community regarding the positive impact technology has on people with low vision (both mental and physical) will increase access to products like eSight for people who need it most.

eSight has several new partnerships and programs to make the world a more inclusive place. Along with the Blind Institute of Technology, a Denver-based non-profit, eSight is leading the charge on hiring people with visual impairments. Over the last year, eSight also introduced its innovative new program, eSight Workplace , in order to keep low vision employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many had to leave assistive technologies behind at the office, eSight 4 is shipped directly to employees to replace multiple devices. eSight also takes on the burden of training and support, in order to help employees adjust to the technology. The program was recognized by Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Pandemic Response category.

eSight’s new partnership with Merlin Entertainments is providing families with unforgettable VIP experiences, along with more inclusive initiatives. The two companies are working together to provide unforgettable days to families around the globe.

To learn more about eSight’s technology or to join the growing list of distributors and partners, please visit www.eSightEyewear.com.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

