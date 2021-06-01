New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Security Awareness Training Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079723/?utm_source=GNW





Companies are facing a substantial threat from social engineering attacks such as phishing, especially because remote working is on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.As a result, businesses of all sizes are realizing the importance of training non-technical employees to become the first line of defense for their organizations.



The best technological solutions cannot prevent an attack when employees are not aware of security best practices. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in the Global Security Awareness Training market using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology.



The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Author: Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________