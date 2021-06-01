WisdomTree lists bitcoin and ether ETPs on Euronext

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, an exchange traded fund ("ETF") and exchange traded product ("ETP") sponsor, has announced its physically-backed bitcoin and ether ETPs have listed on Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam. WisdomTree Bitcoin (BTCW) and WisdomTree Ethereum (ETHW) each have a total expense ratio of 0.95% and are already listed on Germany’s Börse Xetra and SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange.



The listings of BTCW and ETHW on the Euronext exchanges follow a series of new developments across WisdomTree’s digital assets platform. In April, ETHW launched on Börse Xetra and SIX. Also in April, BTCW listed on Börse Xetra. WisdomTree offers Europe’s lowest priced physically-backed bitcoin and ether ETPs.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Digital Assets, Europe, WisdomTree, said: “Listing on Euronext opens up more access points for investors to conveniently allocate to, and trade, both BTCW and ETHW. Since we launched our digital assets platform in 2019, we have seen a lot of development in the space. This milestone represents the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the evolving European regulatory landscape and the latest signal that digital assets are here to stay. A willingness from regulators and exchanges to list cryptocurrency ETPs is lending further credibility to this growing and popular asset class. This development will buoy institutional investors, trading via Euronext, that have been waiting for further signs of acceptance before making their first allocations to digital assets.”

BTCW and ETHW provide investors with a simple, secure and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the most liquid and popular cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether. The ETPs allow investors to access bitcoin and ether without the need to hold the cryptocurrencies directly, store private access keys or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure in any way. Investors also receive access to institutional-grade storage solutions without needing to set it up with a custodian themselves.

To ensure the highest level of security, WisdomTree leverages regulated, institutional-grade digital currency custodians, Coinbase and Swissquote, who maintain highly secure cold storage facilities.

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, added: “Our commitment to support investors on their journey into digital assets is reinforced with the listings of BTCW and ETHW on Euronext. We have built a best-in-class digital assets platform, made up of the most investor-friendly bitcoin and ether ETPs. Our heritage provides a level of comfort and expertise investors are unable to get from other physically-backed cryptocurrency ETP providers. This translates into a market leading product from price point through to unrivalled product structure.”

WisdomTree’s digital assets product range1 has over $235m2 in assets under management.

Jonathan Steinberg, CEO, WisdomTree, concluded: “We know digital assets and blockchain are top of mind for our clients and we want to help them understand and navigate the space. Accessibility has been a challenge for many investors but as another important exchange facilitates access, opportunities are continuing to open up for investors and barriers to adoption are decreasing.”

WisdomTree’s digital assets ETPs (BTCW and ETHW) are passported in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Product information

Listing Name TER Exchange Trading

Ccy Exchange

Code ISIN WisdomTree Bitcoin 0.95% Euronext

Amsterdam USD BTCW GB00BJYDH287 WisdomTree Bitcoin 0.95% Euronext

Paris EUR WBTC GB00BJYDH287 WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95% Euronext

Amsterdam USD ETHW GB00BJYDH394 WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95% Euronext

Paris EUR WETH GB00BJYDH394

Find out more: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/strategies/crypto-currency

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Zaloom, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, +1 917 267 3735 / JZaloom@wisdomtree.com

Arran Fano, PR and Communications, +44 20 7448 4336 / AFano@WisdomTree.com

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

