Hollister Celebrates the Many Ways to Show PRIDE with Collection Co-Created by GLSEN Student Activists

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., the global teen brand, is celebrating PRIDE Month and the fifth year of its partnership with GLSEN by launching a limited-edition product collection co-created with GLSEN’s National Student Council Members. This gender-neutral collection is designed to highlight the beautiful ways to celebrate PRIDE and is made to help customers be their most proud, powerful selves.



“We are committed to making all teens feel confident and empowered in their own skin 365 days a year, but PRIDE is an especially important time for us to show our unconditional support for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We were thrilled to partner with GLSEN students this year to dream up a collection that allows teens to celebrate the power of PRIDE in whichever way they feel most comfortable.”

The collection, which can be shopped online and in stores, features more than 40 PRIDE-themed styles to wear no matter how you choose to celebrate. The product, ranging from tees and shorts, to lounge, swimwear, dresses, fragrance and underwear, is gender-neutral and showcases PRIDE representation across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Styles in the PRIDE collection range in price from $9.95 to $49.95.

“For me, PRIDE is about supporting the Queer community and allowing yourself to feel confident in your own identity,” said Suraj Singareddy, one of the GLSEN students who collaborated on the collection.

“A big misconception is that you have to act or dress a certain way at PRIDE,” added Brianna Davis, also a GLSEN student contributor. “PRIDE is all about being yourself.”

To coincide with the collection’s launch, Hollister is donating $250,000 to GLSEN to support their mission of working to make schools safe and inclusive for all students. Since the partnership began in 2017, Hollister and GLSEN have raised more than $3 million towards this goal.

Customers will also have the chance to join the cause and put their spare change to work for the LGBTQIA+ community, with the option to round up purchases to the nearest dollar online or in store. Alternatively, customers may elect to choose a dollar amount donation, in the amount of $1.00, $2.00 and $5.00 on online purchases.

Hollister is hosting a social media giveaway throughout the month where followers who share how they are celebrating PRIDE will have the chance to win $500. Follow Hollister on IG and TikTok to find out more. Visit hollisterco.com to shop the collection, meet some of the GLSEN students behind the designs, and learn about how Hollister is supporting the LGBTQIA+ community throughout PRIDE Month and all year long.

About Hollister:

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

About GLSEN:

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive learning environments for all. GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of race, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K-12 schools, via action at the national, state, and local level. Since 1990, GLSEN has improved conditions for LGBTQ+ students across the United States, helped launch an international movement to address LGBTQ+ issues in education and is committed to the advancement of our mission and the greater good to equity and justice, specifically racial, gender and disability justice in K-12 education.

