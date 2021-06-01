XpresSpa Group Announces the Launch of treatcare.com, Phase One of New Travel, Health and Wellness Lifestyle Brand

Treat™ aims to connect travelers with integrated care services so they can explore the world with confidence

Initial website and brand campaign launching today

Mobile app launch (Phase Two) and first two locations (Phase Three) expected to open late Summer / early Fall

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced the launch of Treat™, a new travel brand that provides access to integrated care services that can seamlessly fit into a health and wellness lifestyle. Empowering travelers to take a health-first approach to the journey ahead, Treat will act as a wellness concierge, providing medical care and wellness services to consumers as they return to travel.

“We are elated to announce the launch of Treat, our new lifestyle brand designed to accompany travelers wherever in the world they may go. With a focus on life-long wellness, we look forward to providing our members with an unencumbered confidence to travel, thanks to the knowledge that they have constant medical and wellness support at their fingertips,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Treat is positioned for a post-pandemic world and designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services. Travelers will be able to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place, as well as book appointments in our on-site airport wellness centers as they open.”

Launching today, the Treat website (www.treatcare.com) will feature original content, access to resources about global COVID-19 requirements, and curated e-commerce. Memberships, available later this summer, will provide a mobile app subscription with access to integrated medical and wellness care, virtually and physically in select airports.

Treat’s mobile app, launching later this summer, will provide access to on-demand virtual care, including chat care, video care and a “travel wallet” with access to a person’s medical records and test results.

Treat in-airport Wellness Centers will offer services such as COVID-19 testing, travel vaccines, anxiety care, emergency prescriptions, vitamin IV therapies, as well as virtual wellness coaching, yoga and mindfulness sessions. Treat Wellness Centers will include a highly curated assortment of premium health and wellness travel items in their retail collection, with an expanded collection of the brands and products on the Treat website. The first two locations are expected to open in the late Summer / early Fall.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness company that provides on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally.

