MusclePharm Closes Four More Distributors for MP Performance Energy Line

CALABASAS, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today reported that they secured distribution with four additional distributors: Nutrition Systems, a leading distributor of sports nutrition in Australia and New Zealand, Muscle & Strength, a leader in the online sports nutrition space, Muscle Foods USA, the leading domestic nationwide and military sports nutrition supplier, and DNA Sports Nutrition, a premier distributor of drinks, bars, and nutritional supplements in the United States.



Mr. Ryan Drexler, MusclePharm’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are very excited about the early reaction to MP Energy and look forward to rolling out the line with our valued distribution partners.”

Mr. Shane Hunter, the CEO of Nutrition Systems, New Zealand, stated, “We are super excited, as exclusive partners and representatives of MusclePharm NZ, to launch the MP Performance Energy products into our market. MusclePharm is well established in our country, and this extension will further grow MP on the sports nutrition side while seamlessly transitioning MP into our beverage network. This will make MP an even bigger powerhouse in New Zealand; we can’t wait to distribute this line, which tastes amazing!”

Mr. Jonathan Lee, the Vice President of Muscle & Strength, stated, "MusclePharm is without question one of the most recognized and popular brands in our industry. As a leading sports nutrition online retailer, Muscle & Strength is excited to partner with MP on such a unique opportunity to bring consumers innovative options to meet the ever-growing consumer demand in the functional energy drink market. The initial product offering is amazing! I can’t wait to see how they will continue to leverage the perfect synergy of industry expertise and brand power to successfully penetrate and push the category to the next level."

Mr. Ron Avidan, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DNA Sports Nutrition, stated, “We are excited to launch MP Energy through our West and East Coast distribution networks. MusclePharm has a massive global audience and this product will certainly resonate with core and new consumers.”

MP Energy is slated to begin distribution in summer, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks relating to consumer spending may decline or that U.S. and global macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences away from the Company’s offerings, risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program awareness, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from other nutrition providers. As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

Contact:

John Mills, Managing Partner

ICR, Inc.

646-277-1254

John.Mills@Icrinc.com