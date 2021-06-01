MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

CEO Carl Wolf to Present Wednesday, June 9th, 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT – Track 3

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us