Impact of Covid on Transportation Network, Growth Opportunities

Greater focus on commuting flexibility through real-time trip planning and multimodal travel has also led to the emergence of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems across developed markets.



While the various shared mobility segments were on a robust growth path, the industry faced a severe downturn in 2020 led by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The market has also witnessed tremendous shifts in terms of consumer mobility preferences and requirements after the pandemic.Mobility companies are restrategizing their businesses and pushing on toward the path of recovery as economies open up after lockdowns. Business innovation and technology have also played a central role, leading mobility companies to rethink their business models and repurpose fleets to support frontline workers and healthcare institutions during the pandemic. The study seeks to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on the various mobility segments and highlights the trends that will revive the market by 2025. The study also offers insight into the underlying growth prospects across various shared mobility business segments and aims to outline the key growth opportunities and call-to-action for companies from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

