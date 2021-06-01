Automotive Hall of Fame embraces clean energy future with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy and the Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) today announced the museum’s enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program. The first museum to enroll in DTE’s MIGreenPower program, the AHF will attribute 100% of its energy use to Michigan wind and solar projects. Additionally, the museum has enrolled in Charging Forward, DTE’s electric vehicle charging incentive program and now has two charging stations in the parking lot available for visitors with EVs.

DTE also performed an energy audit at the museum, a complimentary service the company offers to qualified customers. As a result of the audit, DTE is working with the museum to achieve cost savings by installing energy efficient lighting and implementing other measures to reduce energy usage.

“While the Automotive Hall of Fame celebrates our industry’s past, we also showcase its future,” said Ramzi Hermiz, chairman of the Automotive Hall of Fame Board of Directors. “Embracing clean energy and doing our part to reduce emissions goes hand in hand with the evolution we are seeing in the automotive and mobility markets. We appreciate the support and guidance we’ve received from DTE Energy toward becoming a carbon-neutral institution.”

Among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the country, DTE’s MIGreenPower program provides customers with a flexible and affordable way to reduce their carbon footprint and support more local renewable energy development. Since the program’s inception, MIGreenPower subscribers have supported 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, avoiding more than 1.4 million tons of CO 2 or the greenhouse gas emissions from 277,400 passenger cars driven for a year.*

“The Automotive Hall of Fame is an important cultural institution in the metro Detroit area,” said Brian Calka, director of DTE’s Renewable Solutions team. “We are excited to welcome them to our growing list of MIGreenPower subscribers, which now includes several automotive manufacturers and suppliers.”

For more than 80 years, the AHF has showcased the talented and visionary men and women responsible for the automotive innovations that continue to shape the industry. Located in Dearborn, the AHF will reopen on June 3, 2021.

To learn more about the Automotive Hall of Fame, visit automotivehalloffame.org. For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com. To request an energy consultation or to learn ways to be more energy efficient, please visit www.dteenergy.com/saveenergy.



About the Automotive Hall of Fame

The Automotive Hall of Fame shares the stories of those who have made outstanding contributions to the automotive industry and has honored nearly 800 men and women from around the world. The Automotive Hall of Fame is located 21400 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn, Michigan and is open to the public for tours. You can also visit the Automotive Hall of Fame online at automotivehalloffame.org or on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

