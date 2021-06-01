Conduent Named a Top 15 Service & Technology Provider Standout by ISG

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Service & Technology Provider Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



Conduent was among the leading providers in the “Building15” category globally and for the Americas region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2021 Global ISG Index™.

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Conduent continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for technology and business services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”

Conduent’s inclusion in the ISG Index™ Standouts list is a reflection of not only its deals won over the last 12 months, but its demonstrated outcomes in case studies, and positive client feedback. Across Conduent’s business, the company is focused on meeting client needs across a broad range of industries and geographies. Conduent drives valuable business outcomes for its clients through the expertise of its people, consistent and repeatable processes, and advanced capabilities and technologies.

Now in its 74th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market and those that compete in the “as-a-service” market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

“Being named an ISG Top 15 Service and Technology Provider is the latest recognition of our ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our clients and their customers,” said Cliff Skelton, Chief Executive Officer, Conduent. “Our success in growing our annual contract value is a direct result of our capabilities, service delivery, and value we provide our clients every day.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

