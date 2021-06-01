New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin-America Cloud User Survey, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079716/?utm_source=GNW

In fact, 2020 represented a tipping point for IT investments in the region, with companies splitting their budgets equally between new technologies and legacy maintenance and upgrades.



However, COVID-19 forced businesses to adapt their goals; instead of growth and innovation, top priorities in 2020 included employee productivity, business efficiency, and customer experience improvements.As LATAM companies follow their counterparts in other geographic regions by implementing some form of hybrid or multi-cloud environment, they face critical challenges, including managing costs and ensuring security.



To accelerate and support their efforts, cloud providers in the region should simplify their processes and offerings, increase their support for enterprises and managed services partners, and be prepared to evangelize the cloud model among LATAM businesses.

Author: Leonardo Sampieri

