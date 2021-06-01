Retia Medical Announces Bernd Saugel has Joined the Clinical Advisory Board

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retia Medical, an innovator in hemodynamic monitoring that helps clinicians guide care to prevent complications from high-risk surgeries such as heart attacks, strokes, and acute kidney injuries, today announced that Bernd Saugel, MD, EDIC joins other distinguished clinicians on Retia Medical’s Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Saugel is a Full Professor of Anesthesiology and Vice Chair in the Department of Anesthesiology, Center of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (Hamburg, Germany). He has published more than 190 original articles and didactic reviews in peer-reviewed journals and serves as Associate Editor (Cardiovascular) of the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing and as Section Editor (Cardiovascular) of the Journal of Critical Care. Dr. Saugel is also the Chair of the Scientific Subcommittee 14 (monitoring, ultrasound and equipment) of the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC) and the Deputy Chair of the Cardiovascular Dynamics Section of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM).



As a Visiting Professor he collaborates with the Department of Outcomes Research, Anesthesiology Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA (Chair: Prof. Dr. Daniel I. Sessler) and he is a Major Regional Director of the Outcomes Research Consortium, Cleveland, OH, USA.

His main field of research is the hemodynamic management of high-risk patients having surgery and critically ill patients. He especially focuses on concepts of "personalized hemodynamic management" using advanced innovative hemodynamic monitoring methods in perioperative and intensive care medicine.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Saugel to our Clinical Advisory Board,” said Marc Zemel, S.M., M.B.A., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Retia Medical. “We look forward to working with him as a recognized leader in peri-operative and critical care to help streamline the use of hemodynamic monitoring in clinical practice and guide our efforts to develop novel algorithms and devices that can help clinicians prevent complications in high-risk patients.”

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical’s Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heartbeats (MBA™) and not just a single beat at a time, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements to help guide therapy decisions and prevent major complications. Additionally, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed-capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos Cardiac Output Monitor requires a single cable connection and takes less than two minutes to start monitoring.

Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care.

