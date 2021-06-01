Cvent Announces Designer, Founder, and Executive Chairwoman, Kendra Scott, as a Keynote Speaker for its Annual User Conference Cvent CONNECT

Tysons, VA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that Kendra Scott, founder of the renowned billion-dollar jewelry brand, will be one of the keynote speakers at their annual customer conference Cvent CONNECT. This year’s hybrid event will take place from August 1-4 and will offer both in-person and virtual experiences. The in-person conference will be hosted at CAESARS FORUM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are so proud to welcome Kendra Scott to the main stage at Cvent CONNECT this year,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer for Cvent. “A talented designer, loving mom, passionate philanthropist and driven entrepreneur, she will offer our attendees a unique perspective into what it takes to found and operate a billion-dollar business while staying true to their core vision. Kendra’s success story will certainly resonate with our event and hospitality attendees, who are well-versed in juggling multiple roles and demands in order to deliver incredible events and experiences for their clients and guests.”

This year's Cvent CONNECT will be hosted as a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person experiences. The in-person event will be hosted at the new CAESARS FORUM Conference Center, offering attendees the unique opportunity to experience the latest meeting amenities and conference space technology. The virtual event will be hosted on Cvent’s Attendee Hub, delivering an immersive online experience for those attending remotely. The four-day conference agenda will provide exclusive in-person and virtual experiences and is built to maximize networking among all attendees.

More about Kendra Scott

As a creative mind with a love of natural gemstones, Kendra designed her first collection of jewelry in 2002 with just $500. Determined to maintain growth and preserve the vision of her business, Kendra waited over 10 years to accept outside investments. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business.

With Family and Fashion as two core pillars of her business, Kendra maintains a focus on her other core pillar of Philanthropy in all she does. In 2018 alone, the company gave over $5 million in monetary donations, almost $10 million in in-kind donations, over 2,000 volunteer hours to philanthropic organizations, and partnered with more than 8,000 philanthropic organizations nationwide. In 2019, Kendra launched a new program at the University of Texas at Austin: The Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, to address the challenges women often face in business.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality software company with nearly 4,000 employees and more than 230,000 users worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create unmatched experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.