Associa Partners with Super Cloud International, Inc., to Offer UMAXX Cloud Cable to Associa Clients

Dallas, TX, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces it is partnering with Super Cloud International, Inc., to bring the UMAXX Cloud Cable entertainment service to residents in Associa-managed communities.

Super Cloud International, Inc., is a cloud-based multimedia entertainment and technology services company that focuses on providing advanced hybrid mobile and portable multimedia solutions. This collaborative new partnership allows residents in Associa-managed communities to stream a breadth of entertainment offerings, including their favorite live television programs in high-definition. It also permits them the freedom to watch what they want, when they want, all by using the UMAXX popular and proprietary “catch up” television feature. UMAXX offers residents lighting-fast connectivity, premium channels, customizable entertainment packages, highest-resolution video, and quick deployment.

“We’re honored to partner with Super Cloud International to bring their unique entertainment services to our valued clients,” stated Ron Duprey, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa senior vice president. “Associa is always looking for opportunities to further elevate the resident experience in our client communities, and building of this partnership is the perfect example of our commitment to providing management services that go above and beyond to live out that intention. We’re excited to see how this mutually beneficial partnership will positively impact our residents in Associa-managed communities.”

“UMAXX stands for ‘Your Entertainment to the MAXX’,” stated James Devericks, Super Cloud International chief executive officer and proprietor of the first-ever "live" linear streaming experience on mobile devices. "Today, customers are faced with a number of options to consume and enjoy their entertainment. UMAXX offers consumers more television channels, more freedom to enjoy what they want to watch in a way unique to their viewing habits, and additional entertainment offerings across a wide spectrum of interests. All this entertainment is delivered via innovative and cutting-edge technologies that provide the best experience in today's fast, ever-changing, and evolving consumer entertainment market."

About SuperCloud International, Inc.

SuperCloud International, Inc., is an extreme, cutting-edge unified, multi-tiered data center, CDN, I.S.P., U-MVPD, OVD, 5G centric & convergent digital entertainment and content delivery company with a core focus on advanced hybrid cloud-based mobile and portable multimedia solutions.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

