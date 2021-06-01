Mayfair Gold Drills 38m at 1.94 g/t Gold at Newly Identified Fenn-Gib Footwall Zone

15,044m completed in 20 holes



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG) is pleased to announce the initial drill results from the ongoing 50,000 meters (“m”) Phase 1 drill program at the Fenn-Gib project. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by three drill rigs and 20 holes have been completed to date for a total of 15,044m.

Limited previous drilling by Lake Shore Gold in 2011 identified gold mineralization within mafic volcanics 200 to 300m north of the Fenn-Gib deposit. Drilling by Mayfair has now confirmed the presence of a high-grade footwall zone. Mayfair’s drill hole FG21-139 intersected 1.94 grams per tonne (“g/t”) Au over 38m from a downhole depth of 529m, including 4.06 g/t Au over 15m and 6.45 g/t Au over 6m.

This high-grade intercept corresponds to gold mineralized intervals reported by Lake Shore Gold, including 3.54 g/t Au over 10.0m (FG-11-04), 3.93 g/t Au over 53.0m (FG-11-05), 4.03 g/t Au over 3.0m (FG-11- 07), and 4.50 g/t Au over 5.7m and 2.81 g/t Au over 16.8m (FG-11-08). Mayfair is following up with further drilling to determine the extent of the high-interest footwall gold mineralization.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “Confirmation of the high-grade footwall zone outside and immediately to the north of the Fenn-Gib deposit is a significant development. The recently completed high-resolution heli-borne MAG survey is now aiding in our understanding of the footwall zone as we plan further exploration drilling to determine the orientation, extent and tonnage potential of this new mineralized zone.”

The Phase 1 infill and expansion drill program is principally designed to identify additional gold mineralization both within as well as below the current conceptual open pit. The current Fenn-Gib mineral resource is located only within the conceptual open pit. Numerous historic drill holes in the upper Fenn-Gib deposit did not drill through the entire mineralized stratigraphy, with some holes ending in mineralization. The infill drill program within the current conceptual open pit is also designed to upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated resources.

Previously identified underground mineralization is not included in the Fenn-Gib deposit, although it was included by previous owners of the asset. Most of the drill holes of the Phase 1 drill program are also targeting mineralization below the conceptual open pit. Individual drill holes are typically longer than 500m allowing for both areas to be tested with each drill hole.

Drill Results

Although 20 holes have been drilled to date, assay results have only been received from the first six holes. The initial results are summarized in Table 1 below. Additional results will be released as they are received.

Table 1 Fenn-Gib 2021 Initial Drill Results Summary

DDH FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) Au (gpt) FG21-135 461.0 705.0 244.0 0.41 including 481.0 512.0 31.0 0.82 and 498.0 512.0 14.0 1.5 including 609.0 637.8 28.8 0.61 and 609.0 619.0 10.0 1.11 including 677.0 705.0 28.0 0.71 and 697.0 705.0 8.0 1.35 FG21-136 550.0 595.5 45.5 0.89 including 561.0 574.0 13.0 2.05 FG21-137 150.4 156.0 5.6 2.28 FG21-138 314.0 449.0 135.0 0.31 including 314.0 367.0 53.0 0.36 and 360.0 365.0 5.0 1.08 including 412.0 427.0 15.0 0.61 575.0 671.0 96.0 0.57 including 575.0 580.0 5.0 1.12 including 621.0 642.0 21.0 1.13 including 662.0 668.0 6.0 2.17 and 662.0 663.0 1.0 7.66 735.7 756.1 20.4 0.67 FG21-139 105.0 117.0 12.0 0.57 529.0 567.0 38.0 1.94 including 539.0 567.0 28.0 2.50 and 552.0 567.0 15.0 4.06 and 552.0 558.0 6.0 6.54 FG21-140 245.0 337.5 92.5 0.41 including 245.0 259.0 14.0 0.50 492.5 497.5 5.0 5.52 including 492.5 493.5 1.0 23.60 552.0 578.0 26.0 1.03 including 558.0 564.0 6.0 2.45 608.0 617.0 9.0 0.51

Mayfair Gold has commissioned two assay laboratories to improve the turnaround time for processing. Numerous assay results are pending and will be reported when received and complied.

QA/QC Controls

Mayfair employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Surface drilling was conducted by Major/Norex Drilling of Timmins, Ontario and was supervised by the Mayfair exploration team. Mayfair’s drill program includes descriptive logging and sampling of the drill core for analysis at Mayfair’s secure facility located in Matheson, Ontario. Sampled drill core intervals were sawn in half with a diamond blade saw. Half of the sampled core was left in the core box and the remaining half was bagged and sealed. Mayfair utilizes accredited laboratories, and the samples were transported by Mayfair personnel to the Actlabs laboratory in Timmins, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples. Drill intercepts cited do not necessarily represent true widths, unless otherwise noted.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

Qualified Person Statement

Mayfair Gold’s disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Howard Bird, P Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

