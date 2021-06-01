Questrade introduces Instant Deposit to allow investors to fund trade accounts in seconds and never miss a market opportunity

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is pleased to announce it is introducing Instant Deposit – a feature that allows customers to now deposit funds to their accounts in real time and start trading. Questrade aims to fulfill traders’ desire for immediate access to funds without having to wait for a transfer processing period, so clients never miss a market opportunity. Questrade is offering this important new feature through an exclusive category partnership with Zūm, a provider of all-in-one payment gateways.



Real t ime benefits: fast and s afe

As of June 1st, current and future customers can deposit up to their daily bank limit to their Questrade accounts through Visa Debit – typically up to $3,500 – whenever they want, instantly. Questrade Instant Deposit enables clients to send money securely and seamlessly in real time with included additional security features to provide the most advanced Visa Debit payment solution in the market. Questrade plans to introduce transfer by Interac, early this summer.

“We are always looking to improve our customers’ investing experience,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “We are proud to offer this new feature, which will make it easier for clients to add significant funds to their accounts, and never miss an opportunity. It is yet another way we can help our customers achieve their financial goals.”

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value.

With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $25 billion in assets under administration and more than 200,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the tenth year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios ( www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios ). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

*MoneySense 2019