Lincoln Property Company Welcomes New AVP, Client Services, Candace Weaver

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifamily manager, Lincoln Property Company , is pleased to announce the addition of Candace Weaver to Assistant Vice President, Client Services. Based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, Candace will be tasked with growing Lincoln’s third-party management portfolio across the country, with a focus on the Eastern United States.



Weaver brings over 20 years of multifamily experience and relationships to the Lincoln team. Prior to joining LPC, Candace was the Director of Digital Marketing at Bell Partners where she was responsible for the oversight, expansion, and implementation of Bell Partners’ initiatives at the community and corporate level through technology and brand guardianship. Her industry experience extends to her role as Director of Marketing at Bainbridge in addition to her twelve-year stint at RentPath as a Strategic Account Manager. During her tenure at RentPath, Candace was responsible for growing and maintaining national client relationships and oversaw a portfolio in excess of 850 advertisers, generating $7.5 million in annual revenue.

“Candace brings a unique skillset to Lincoln,” said Margette Hepfner, COO of Lincoln’s residential management division. “Her experience in all facets of multifamily and her strong relationship-building skills are a strategic addition to Lincoln, and we’re excited to have her on the team.”

“I’m looking forward to jumping in feet first, expanding existing relationships and identifying opportunities for growth,” Candace commented. “Lincoln has been in the business for over 55 years, amassing deep industry knowledge. I’m eager to bring that level of expertise and service to clients across the country.”

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

