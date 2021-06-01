Cyber Defense Magazine Names Arcserve a Global InfoSec Award Winner During RSA Conference 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data, and ransomware protection provider, announced today that Arcserve® UDP Cloud Direct™ won the Global InfoSec “Most Innovative Cloud Backup” award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



The switch to remote working during the past year has underscored the importance of backing up critical business data to the cloud. But, while ensuring proper data protection has become a more urgent priority, it has become more challenging for IT teams to accomplish thanks to today’s distributed IT environments. Arcserve designed UDP Cloud Direct to protect distributed IT environments and remote offices. It doesn’t require storage, onsite IT resources, or additional on-premises hardware.

UDP Cloud Direct is the only direct-to-cloud backup and disaster recovery service (BaaS / DRaaS) that offers comprehensive data protection with consumer-grade usability, all from a single user interface. With industry-leading backup times and disaster recovery in the cloud in minutes, IT teams can keep business running smoothly during an outage.

“We’re thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Ivan Pittaluga, CTO at Arcserve. “With leading infosec experts from around the globe judging submissions, we knew the competition would be tough. But we also knew that UDP Cloud Direct would be a strong contender. We couldn’t be more pleased that the judges selected our innovative cloud-based backup and disaster recovery solution.”

“Arcserve embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach. Arcserve is worthy of this coveted award and of consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In its ninth year, the Global InfoSec Awards honor innovative information-security companies and products that provide a unique and compelling value proposition. The judges are CISSP-, FMDHS-, or CEH-certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of each company’s offering and submitted materials. CDM announced the winners at RSA Conference 2021.

To view a complete list of the winners, visit https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

