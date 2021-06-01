New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Speed, Accuracy, and Maneuverability of Hypersonic Weapons Will Fundamentally Change the Character of Warfare" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079713/?utm_source=GNW





The development of hypersonic technologies is being conducted on a two-track basis to produce offensive weapons and defensive technologies against hypersonic threats.Data utilized to provide spending data is extracted directly from US 2021 defense budget documents.



In this case, all data is categorized as research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) because the technology is still under development.Some significant fluctuations, therefore, occur as programs are consolidated and completed or when test evaluations change the focus of further development.



Some development projects involve sensitive information that are classified and not releasable to the public; therefore, the amount of current and future spending may actually be higher than depicted in the forecasts. The competitive landscape for this analysis is formed by harvesting defense contracts awarded during fiscal year 2020. Competitors are ranked according to the total face value of contracts awarded. Actual revenue earned by competitors directly from hypersonic development cannot be determined because company financial statements do not distinguish those specific earnings.Drivers and restraints cited within this analysis primarily focus on the development segments of hypersonics. Additional drivers and restraints are expected to arise once the development phase is completed and production commences.Finally, the analysis offers readers several viable growth opportunities for companies currently involved in development and companies contemplating entering a future hypersonics market space.

Author: John Hernandez

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________